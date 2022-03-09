Ablakwa lauds Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to Dubai Expo

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for boarding a commercial flight to the Dubai Expo instead of the preferred luxurious private jet.

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Monday, 7th March 2022, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai Expo 2020.



The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.



President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on “Ghana Day”, scheduled for 8th March 2022; hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



He is also expected to participate in a Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and hold meetings with other investors interested in doing business in Ghana.



In a post on Facebook, Mr Ablakwa who has waged a crusade against the president’s use of the luxurious $14, 000 per hour private jet stated that the president deserves commendation for making an effort to cut costs and save the country some money.



“From our unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a profligate and sybaritic charter at a profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.

“President Akufo-Addo who has defiantly flown on ultra-luxurious chartered executive jets for all his trips outside Africa since May last year deserves some credit for finally listening to an outraged public and surrendering to legitimate patriotic pressure from struggling Ghanaians reeling under an economy in tatters.”



Below is the full post by Mr Ablakwa



I sincerely applaud President Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo as he left Ghana yesterday.



When our elected officials finally exhibit good judgment, even if it took great struggle from us, we should be courageous and objective to acknowledge their penitent conduct.



From our unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a profligate and sybaritic charter at profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.



President Akufo-Addo who has defiantly flown on ultra-luxurious chartered executive jets for all his trips outside Africa since May last year deserves some credit for finally listening to an outraged public and surrendering to legitimate patriotic pressure from struggling Ghanaians reeling under an economy in tatters.

By commendably opting to fly First Class on Emirates and avoiding another extravagant charter, President Akufo-Addo has saved the Ghanaian taxpayer an impressive US$468,000.00. That is equivalent to a staggering GHS3,306,139.20.



So, instead of doling out another colossal installment of 3.3million Ghana Cedis to a European company, we get to keep it in Ghana, and hopefully, use it for something more prudent.



It is important to bear in mind that Global Jet Luxembourg, operators of the President’s favourite flying toy — the Boeing 737-97YER(BBJ3), registered LX-DIO, had earlier informed their clientele that due to prevailing global economic conditions, beginning this month of March, it would now cost approximately US$18,000.00 per hour, and no longer US14,000.00 to rent the ultimate flying symbol of obscene ostentation.



For the first time in about a year, the LX-DIO is resting at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport when it’s most devoted passenger is on official travels outside the African continent. This is why the latest conduct by President Akufo-Addo is both significant and most refreshing, as we pray it is not a fluke but a permanent change in conduct. Even if he refuses to use Ghana’s Presidential Jet, this option presents a more frugal alternative and may help remind Ghanaians that this is a president who once promised to protect the public purse.



But, of course, the biggest credit must go to the overwhelming number of Ghanaians who have been unwavering and relentless in fighting and resisting the blatant, unconscionable dissipation of our taxes just to satisfy the president’s lavish fantasies.