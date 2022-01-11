Ablakwa launches ‘Ambulance Service Fund’ for constituents

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has launched the Ambulance Service Fund for his constituency.

According to him, the fund will cater for vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referral outside the Volta Region.



He added that “The North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund which shall be constantly replenished by the MP’s office with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations”.



The launch of this fund comes after a woman in labour died because he husband could not pay an amount of GHC 600 when his wife was referred to another hospital due to complications.



Read His Post Below

Today we established an Ambulance Service Fund for my beloved North Tongu. This followed a cash donation I made to the management of the North Tongu Office of the National Ambulance Service for the purpose of creating the fund.



The Fund will cater for vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referral outside the Volta Region. According to the management of the Ambulance Service, the national policy is to charge patients for fuel once they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region. In the case of North Tongu, each patient is expected to pay GHS385.00.



The North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund which shall be constantly replenished by the MP’s office with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations.



We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider.