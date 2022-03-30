Ablakwa, others file suit at Supreme Court to challenge E-Levy approval

3 minority MPs have filed a suit against the passage of E-Levy

Parliament approves E-Levy

Minority boycott proceedings on E-Levy



Minority MPs ask Supreme Court to declare E-Levy approval null and void



National Democratic Congress members in Parliament, after serving notice of their intent to challenge the approval of the Electronic Transfers Levy, have gone ahead to file a suit at the Supreme Court.



The minority after describing the Electronic Transfers Levy otherwise known as the E-Levy as obnoxious, boycotted proceedings in Parliament on Tuesday, when the policy was brought for its second reading.



A one-sided majority approved the second and third readings of the bill during its consideration.



NDC, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shared the document with details of the suit which he filed together with two other minority MPs.

The suit filed by Mr Ablakwa, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, is asking the court to declare the approval null and void.



“Our lawyers have, this morning, successfully commenced an action at the Supreme Court for reliefs which include a declaration that per Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution and on the authority of its recent decision in the Justice Abdulai case, the purported passage of the Electronic Transfer Bill, 2021 by 136 NPP MPs is null, void & of no effect.



“The E-Levy resistance has always been war, not a battle,” the North Tongu MP wrote in a Facebook post.



As part of their reliefs, the minority who have named the Attorney General as a respondent in their suit, argued that Parliament lacked the required quorum to vote on the E-Levy at the time the Speaker put a question before the house for the second reading.



Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that the bill approved by Parliament will soon be given an Executive assent.



