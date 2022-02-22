Ablakwa responds to Ken Agyapong's lies about funding his 2005 NUGS campaign

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has challenged fellow MP, Kennedy Agyapong over the latter’s recent allegations leveled against him dating back to his days in student politics.



Kennedy Agyapong in a recent interview alleged that Mr. Ablakwa begged him for money when he was aspiring to become the president of student group, National Union of Ghana Students.



He made the disclosure on GTV's Breakfast show against the backdrop of Ablakwa’s constant criticisms of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips.

“Let’s ask the Okudzeto guy when he was contesting as NUGS executive, it was Dan Botwe who asked him to come to me in Parliament, and this is his posture (with hands behind him) to collect money. How many cars does he have today? Please give me a break, let us speak the truth, Okudzeto has never worked in his life. He has always been on the neck of Akufo-Addo and the private jet.”



But in a sharp response, Ablakwa refuted the claims of Kennedy Agyapong stating that it was “archaic, preposterous and ad hominem tactic,” by the Assin Central legislator.



He indicated his strong resolve to continuously criticize the president over his luxurious foreign trips.



“Kennedy Agyapong knows, if he has any modicum of conscience, that he shamelessly peddled blatant falsehood because I have never received a farthing or pesewa from him neither did I ever go to the House of Parliament to solicit any form of assistance when I run for and won the Presidency of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in 2005.



"These devious concoctions and vicious attacks on my person would not deter me from carrying out my constitutional mandate of oversight as Member of Parliament duly elected by the beloved people of North Tongu.

I would only stop criticizing President Akufo-Addo’s unconscionable profligacy if he stops the US$14,000 an hour wasteful charters when Ghana’s Presidential Jet remains in pristine condition,” Ablakwa posted his Facebook timeline on February 21.



The lawmaker further wondered why Kennedy Agyapong will use a good deed he has done for someone against them.



He said adults must set good examples for the youth.



“In any case, even though Kennedy Agyapong’s claims are outright fabrications, what kind of adult supports vulnerable students and uses that against them later in life? Like many Ghanaians, I do extend charity to the vulnerable including students and I cannot imagine that I would ever use that against them.



As adults, let’s offer a better example to the youth of our country,’ he added.

