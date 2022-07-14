Ablakwa's 10 urgent expenditure cuts to government amid IMF bailout negotiations

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship

Inflation hits 29.8% in June



Opposition mocks government for decision to seek IMF support



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has offered some solutions to the government as the country awaits an IMF enhanced programme aimed at cushioning the economy.



The MP, in his set of solutions offered on his social media pages, wants the government of Ghana, as a matter of urgency to suspend the unconstitutional public funding of the controversial National Cathedral project, and renegotiate with the owners of the land to defer any compensation.



He said the government should also reduce the number of Ministers, and dismiss all CEOs appointed to spearhead non-existent government of Ghana projects.

"Renegotiate with owners of demolished properties at the National Cathedral location for deferred compensation and save an estimated US$100million.



"Ban all oligarchic presidential chartered jet travels which have cost suffering taxpayers in excess of GHS34million over the last 13 months.



"Announce an immediate review of Ghana’s end-of-service benefits regime and scrap all ex-gratia payments for political and non-political beneficiaries.



"Drastically reduce the number of Ministers, abolish Deputy CEO positions, dismiss the CEO for the ridiculous non-existent Keta Port and slash the outrageous 337 political appointees at the Office of the President by more than half," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted.



Read below Ablakwa's full post.

My selection of urgent expenditure cuts and concrete actions required in the face of an IMF bailout and crippling labour agitations:



1) Suspend the unconstitutional public funding of the US$400million National Cathedral project which government has so far diverted over GHC200million without parliamentary approval;



2) Renegotiate with owners of demolished properties at the National Cathedral location for a deferred compensation and save an estimated US$100million;



3) Ban all oligarchic presidential chartered jet travels which have cost suffering taxpayers in excess of GHS34million over the last 13 months;



4) Announce an immediate review of Ghana’s end-of-service benefits regime and scrap all ex-gratia payments for political and non-political beneficiaries;

5) Drastically reduce the number of Ministers, abolish Deputy CEO positions, dismiss the CEO for the ridiculous non-existent Keta Port and slash the outrageous 337 political appointees at the Office of the President by more than half;



6) Cancel vanity projects such as the proposed new €116million new Accra International Conference Centre project, 5 STEM universities, Boankra Green Technology City, Marine Drive Project, Stadia for Abuakwa and Sunyani, Agenda 111, new embassies in Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico;



7) Reallocate funds from government’s lavish GHS993million contingency vote (up by 431.5% from 186million in 2021) to other critical sectors such as meeting COLA demands of suffering Ghanaian workers;



8)Parliament should also shelve plans to construct new constituency offices for MPs;



9) Stop all ongoing opaque and crony procurement processes, particularly in the Communications and Digitalisation space where a Nigerian-led cabal have literally hijacked virtually every government contract (Further exposition on this to follow shortly);

10) The Executive, Legislature and Civil Society Organisations should jointly commission a special “Operation Retrieve and Recover” to take back billions of taxpayer funds in the wrong hands as revealed in various Auditor-General Reports over the last 10 years.



PEN/SARA