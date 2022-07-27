Ablakwa's wife graduates from American university

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife Nuhela Seidu

Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife graduates from US varsity

Nuhela Seidu is a lawyer by training



North Tongu MP reveals that all his children school in Ghana



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has congratulated his wife, Nuhela Seidu, for her latest academic feat.



He announced in a July 26, 2022 social media post that the 'ever adorable' Nuhela had graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.



"She earned an LL.M. Degree & two certificates of specialisation in Business Law & Intellectual Property Law.

"I couldn’t be prouder, babes. Keep inspiring our amazing daughter." the post accompanied by four photos concluded.



His full post read:



Who is Nuhela Seidu?



She is a legal practitioner like her husband and is popular on figure on television programs like Law Express.

She married Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in 2011 in what was said to be a "secret" wedding but which ended up being the talk of town.



She is also the daughter of former NDC Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Hon. M.A. Seidu.



