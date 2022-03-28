Ablakwa secures paid internships for 20 medical student evacuees from Ukraine

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ablakwa secures paid internships for 20 medical student evacuees from Uk

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that he has successfully negotiated for paid internship opportunities for 20 Ghanaian medical student evacuees from Ukraine at the Battor Catholic Hospital in his constituency.

The package also includes support in securing accommodation and feeding.



Mr Ablakwa said all interested Ghanaian medical students who escaped the ongoing war must apply directly to the Medical Superintendent of the Battor Catholic Hospital from today, Monday, 28 March 2022.



He noted that the hospital will strictly vet and screen all suitable applicants without any interference.

In a Facebook post, he stated that he was glad “this win-win initiative would offer our celebrated hospital additional hands to improve health delivery in my constituency, and also help in the interim to provide practical skills for our compatriots who have been through hell and are now considering their future options.”



The lawmaker suggested it would be great to see other health facilities replicate this North Tongu/Battor Catholic Hospital initiative.



The Ghanaian medical students were forced to return to Ghana following Russia’s evasion of Ukraine over Ukraine’s decision to join NATO.