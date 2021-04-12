Ablakwa should have apologised for taking part in the approval process before resigning - Asiedu Nketia

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has chastised the MP for North Tongu for not being clear with his letter of resignation which he wrote to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned his Membership of the Appointments Committee on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.



In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, the MP said he came to the decision ‘after days of careful thought’.



He added: “I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



But speaking in an interview with Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb on Sunday, Asiedu Nketia stated:



“I don’t understand the letter sufficiently to be able to express an opinion. Because the letter simply said he is resigning based on principle and also on personal reasons and that he will not be participating in the vetting of deputy ministers. It is so open-ended. When you say principle, what principle are we talking about? He hasn’t expatiated on the type of principle he is talking about…”



He further stated that if Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s letter means he feels that those who vetted the Ministers are not the same people to vet the Deputy Ministers, then he agrees perfectly with that “but if it is something that has already been concluded on the vetting of the main Ministers, then my humble view is that the resignation is belated”.

“If it is not belated, he should go further to explain…” Asiedu Nketia stressed.



The NDC Chief Scribe who was once an MP noted that the North Tongu MP should have been vocal in expressing his contrarian views on the approval of some of the appointees both at the Appointments Committee level and also on the floor of the house.



“The Appointments Committee approves all the Ministers by consensus and the Appointments Committee includes Hon. Ablakwa, then you come out to resign and you say because of principle, what principle?” he asked.



He added, “if your view is that these people should not be approved, it should have reflected in your position against the consensus positions at the committee and should have ventilated also on the floor of the House so that we know that this is what this man stands for.



"So, if you participate in all that and you have to resign, my humble view is that, you resign and offer some apology that you have acted in certain ways and also against certain principles you hold…”