Ablakwa suggests he has not taken $100K car loan facility

• North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commented on the issue of car loans for MPs
• He suggested via Twitter that he has not taken his share of the loan approved by parliament
• He has been a strong advocate against the facility describing it as an ‘apartheid’ arrangement weeks back
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has suggested that he has not taken the $100,000 car loan facility advanced by government to lawmakers.
Whiles not stating directly that he had not accepted the loan, his response to a statement from a Twitter user suggested so.
"I hear say u accepted the car loan eiiii. Funny," one Asiedu Stephen with the handle, @AsieduStephen19 tweeted at Ablakwa.
The MP replied: "If you keep believing everything you hear, you would soon believe your name isn’t Stephen."
Ablakwa has been an open advocate for the quadrennial car loan advanced to MPs to be scrapped, describing it as an apartheid arrangement.
He is on record to have called for the government to provide lawmakers with official vehicles for the conduct of their duties.
The view has been met by opposition even from members of his own party, some of whom have challenged Ablakwa to turn down the loan facility if he is so minded and wants to stick to his principles.
If you keep believing everything you hear, you would soon believe your name isn’t Stephen.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 23, 2021
Ablakwa’s original post which elicited the response on the car loan was about his resolve to extract information relating to the cost of presidential travels in May which he said were extravagant and a waste after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo travelled on a private jet to three countries.
“No retreat, No surrender. This question will be answered no matter how elaborate the machinations and no matter how thick the conspiracy,” his tweet read.
- Sissala West MP survives alleged gun attack
- Political power is won through hard work not 'juju' – MP
- MFWA petitions speaker on deteriorating press freedom in Ghana
- Let us invest in our human resources development - Kwadaso MP
- Ablakwa files another urgent question over Akufo-Addo’s travel details
- Read all related articles