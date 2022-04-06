1
Ablakwa supports rice farmers in North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa MP For North Tongu Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has supported rice farmers in his constituency by donating combined harvest, power tillers & planters to them to assist carry out their business.

These items are valued at ¢300,000.

He also donated a salon vehicle to the longest-serving and most dedicated midwife at the Battor Catholic Hospital.

The Former Deputy Minister of Education said the gesture formed part of accounting to his constituents.

It is recalled that he also supported unpaid Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) workers in his constituency to enable them to celebrate the Christmas occasion.

He gave them cash, bags of rice, cooking oil, and canned fish.

“As is the essence of Christmas, I reached out to all 97 NABCO staff in my beloved constituency who have not been paid since September.

“They all received modest provisions including bags of rice, oil, and canned fish. In addition, each one of them had a direct cash transfer,” he said in a tweet on Saturday, December 25.

View his Timepath below;

Source: 3news.com
