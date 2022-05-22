Ablekuma Central MP Visits Flood Victims

The MP, later presented some relieved items to some of the victims .

The Member of Parliament MP for Ablekuma Central Constituency Hon. Abdul Latif-Dan has paid a visit to Adwenbu Ward to acquaint himself with the extent of damage caused to properties after a heavy downpour last Saturday.

The rains which started on Saturday dawn flooded many homes and destroyed properties running into hundreds of thousands of cedis.



The two day working visit by the MP which started in the morning of Saturday, and ended in the evening of Sunday took the MP to areas such as Worlako Hotel, Markor, Faith Evangelical Church, Pentecost, and Kumchacha Down among others.



Hon. Abdul Latif Dan, who was visibly touched by the plight of the residents whose belongings were mostly destroyed by the heavy rains sympathised with them and promised to do all in his power to lobby Parliament to fix the perennial flooding problem of the aforementioned areas with the continuation of the stalled storm drainage system which terminated at Worlako Down over 15 years ago.

The MP, later presented some relieved items to some of the victims.



Hon. Abdul Latif Dan was accompanied by the Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Eric Holland, the Ward Coordinator, Mr David Abukari, the Ward Organizer Mr Paa Kofi Ewool and Executives from the various branches as well as opinion leaders within the area.