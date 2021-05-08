Ablekuma Central MP donates polytank to Sabon Zango mosque

The donation was in line with a request made by the Imam and committee members of the mosque

Source: Vivian Sallar, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Abdul Latif Dan on May 3, 2021 Donated a 3500 litre polytank to Unguan Makafi mosque in Sabon Zango, a suburb of Accra.

The donation was in line with a request made by the Imam and committee members of the mosque.



Presenting the polytank at a brief ceremony on behalf of the MP, the former Ward Coordinator of Nmenmeete Alhaji Mustapha Dauda noted how useful the Polytank will be to the Muslims around the Mosque.



He urged the Imam and committee of the mosque not to relent in their prayers to Allah to ensure that the MP succeed in his quest to develop and seek the welfare of the people of Ablekuma Central.

He appealed to them to use the occasion of the last ten powerful day of Ramadan to offer special prayers for the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, the MP and the Constituency.



The Imam of the Mosque Mallam Musah on behalf of the Muslim Community expressed his excitement for the kind gesture and thanked the MP and his delegation for their care and love to the Muslim Communities in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.