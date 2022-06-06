1
Ablekuma: Four injured in clash over land dispute

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Four persons sustained gunshot wounds when a youth group at Zabarama line in Ablekuma in Accra, clashed with some men in military uniforms.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The youth who claimed to be relatives of the owner of a structure being put up on a disputed land, clashed with the men in military uniform, when they attempted to demolish the structure.

The men in military uniform, fired gun shots when the youth group prevented them from demolishing the structure.

Four persons from the group got injured in the process and were rushed to the hospital.

