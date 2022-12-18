Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu organises ‘cheap yam’ sales for constituents

Constituents were able to walk home with 5 tubers of yam, at GHS20

Scores of residents of the Ablekuma West Constituency have benefitted from the Member of Parliament(MP), Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s ‘cheap yam’ sales.

The MP, ahead of the festive season, organised a ‘cheap yam’ sales for her constituents.



According to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, the initiative was aimed at supporting the constituents ahead of the yuletide season.

The MP, made arrangements for the yams to be transported to Accra from the Northern Region, which were sold at cheaper prices to her constituents.



Constituents were able to walk home with 5 tubers of yam, at GHS20.