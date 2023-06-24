3
Menu
News

Ablekuma robbery: Why was dead cop not dressed for operation? – Toobu

Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah.png Deceased police officer Calistus Amoah

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency, Mr. Peter Lachene Toobu, has expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the death of a police officer during a daylight robbery at a Star Oil Company filling station in the Ablekuma-Fanmilk area of the Greater Accra Region.

As a Ranking member of the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament, he has questioned why the police officer was not properly dressed for the operation of escorting a bullion van.

"These are questions the police management must endeavor to find answers to," he commented.

Mr. Toobu emphasised that if the officer had been equipped with a ballistic jacket and helmet, he might have survived the attack.

He called on the police management to provide answers regarding the briefing the officer received from his commanding officer before undertaking the duty, suggesting that he should have been appropriately attired.

The MP also expressed suspicion that the vehicle might have been armored, as the attackers were able to shoot through it except by opening its door before shooting the officer.

During an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, Mr. Toobu urged the police hierarchy to apprehend the driver of the vehicle, considering him as the prime suspect.

He believes there is more to the incident and called for a thorough reconstruction of the crime scene by the investigators.

Additionally, Mr. Toobu urged the Inspector General of Police to enhance efforts in combating crime, as the fear of crime can make living in Ghana challenging.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Related Articles: