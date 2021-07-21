Aboabo Eid-Al-Adha shooting: Report yourself – Police to suspect

The suspect is currently on the run after the incident

The Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti region has urged a prime suspect in the Aboabo number two Eid al-Adha shooting incident which led to the death of a 16-year-old boy and injury to another to report himself to a nearby police station.

The suspect has been identified by the Police as Nuhu, who, the command says, is well-known in the community.



The Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that, the suspect is currently on the run after the incident.



He said a 30-year-old man who also sustained gunshot wounds has been invited by the police and given a statement.



Mr Buah said they have commenced investigations into the incident and would need credible information from the public to act and apprehend the prime suspect.

On Eid al-Adha day, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, a 16-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The bullet came from guns brandished by a group of young men as they made Eid-al-Adha fanfare.



The teenage victim, Abdul-Gafar Kassim, was first rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but later pronounced dead.



Another person sustained gunshot wounds and was also on admission at the hospital.