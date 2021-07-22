Aboabo Eid shooting: Help police to arrest suspect - Aku Gunn

The Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Godwin Aku Gunn

The Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Godwin Aku Gunn has appealed to the public to help the police bring to book the suspect in the Aboabo shooting.

A 16-year-old boy died after he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred shortly after Islamic prayers to mark Eid ul-Adha on Tuesday, July 20.



During the celebrations, a group of jubilant youth fired gunshots indiscriminately, and Abdul-Gafar Kassim was hit in the process.



The 16-year-old boy was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival after severe bleeding.



Another person was also affected as the bullet hit him under his eye.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Godwin Aku Gunn described the Aboabo shooting incident as an unfortunate incident which has nothing to do with religion or the prayers.



He said although most of the youth are seen with motorbikes displaying after prayers, this situation was different from the usual, adding that one could not tell what made the suspect shoot into the people while celebrating Eid-Ul-Adha.



Mr Godwin Aku Gunn therefore called on the public to support the police to arrest the suspect.



“Sometimes when people commit crimes, we want to cover it. If you know the suspect, let’s give the person out to the police. It will serve as a deterrent to others. Do not cover it because you cannot equate human lives to anything once it is lost,” he said.