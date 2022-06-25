Aboadze - Abuesi Water extension project to commence soon—GWCL

Logo of the Ghana Water Company Limited

Source: GNA

The management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Sekondi- Takoradi Metropolis have assured that the water extension project to benefit the residents within Aboadze- Abuesi communities will soon start.

The two fishing communities have had to battle perennial water shortages for years and the residents blamed the unfortunate situation on destruction of obsolete pipelines that passed through Nyankrom and supplied water to them.



Mr Mark Doe Anyagbo, the Regional Manager of GWCL made this known at a stakeholder meeting and appealed to the communities to have hope for the project as his outfit was ready to ensure its successful completion in transparency.



He noted that best practices to ensure value for money would be strictly adhered to and assured that GWCL would strive hard to meet the deadline of the project.



Mr Doe Anyagbo urged the companies to appreciate the exigencies of the situation to foster closer collaboration to lend effective support to complete the project on scheduled time to meet the expectations of the people.



Mr Desmond Annor, the Regional Distribution Manager of the GWCL explained that all preparatory steps associated with the project had been done to ensure smooth start of the project, adding that, the major requisite-related materials had been procured.



He stated that the project would come with some obstructions and implored the Assembly to assist with demarcation of utility corridors and removable obstructions along the pipeline route to guarantee the speedy completion of the project.

Mr Jacob Yawson, the Director of Thermal Generation, also encouraged the companies to remain committed and further asked companies which owned some needed equipment, such as, back holders and excavators to donate to help the speedy completion of the project.



Mr Yawson advised GWCL to ensure that due diligence of every process associated with the project was followed to cement the confidence of the beneficiary communities.



Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the Distinct Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama District, said it was required responsibilities for the various stakeholders to contribute in diverse ways to ensure that the water extension project was successfully completed.



He expressed optimism that the completion of the project would be a panacea to the perennial water shortages confronting the residents.



Mr Dadzie thanked the companies for their unwavering commitment and appealed to them to never relent on their continued support to complete the project as scheduled.



Nana Korba Aboo III, the Queen mother of Aboadze and Mr John Kingsley Arthur, the Stool Secretary of Aboadze together expressed gratitude to the companies for the initiative which had come as a huge relief for the people of the two communities.