Aboaso clash: Assemblyman pledges to hand over culprits to police

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder

The Assemblymember for the Aboaso electoral area in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region, Mr Nurain Mohammed, has given the assurance that the community will assist the police to arrest the youth involved in the murder of 40-year-old mechanic Akwasi Owusu.

While condemning the incident, Mr Mohammed told Class 93.1 FM's Elisha Adarkwah that they have resolved to arrest and hand over the perpetrators of the crime if they are found and identified in the community.



Some feuding youth from the community clashed with a faction from Hemang during a ceremony at a guest house in Sarfo, a suburb of Kwabre on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



The victim, who was returning from a funeral ceremony from Wiamoase the next day, was allegedly ambushed by some youth from Aboaso about 500 metres away from Hemang.



They allegedly attacked, butchered, and stabbed him several times.

He was rushed to the Ankaase Methodist Hospital for medical treatment but died on arrival.



The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.



The Assemblyman said they have planned to set up a watchdog committee, as part of measures to fight youth insurgency in the community.



He also pleaded with the regional police command to mount a barrier in the community so as to minimize such conflicts.