Aboboya riders impregnating our girls with Indomie – Chief cries out

Aboboyas are a popular means of transport in parts of the country

The Tufuhene of Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, Nana Piabo IV, has raised a disturbing alarm that teenage pregnancy is on the ascendancy in the area.

He indicated that their checks have, so far, revealed that Pragya and Aboboya riders are the ones who are luring the adolescent young girls with Indomie and takeaway food and sleeping with them with careless abandon and without any protection.



“What is happening right now is that these Pragya and Aboboya riders are using Indomie to entice these vulnerable young girls and impregnating them. We have issued several warnings to these riders but still nothing is changing. We have deployed several struggles in an attempt to stop this trend but someway somehow the girls go to them.



“…it will interest you to know that these girls are aged between 13 to 16 years,” he revealed.



Speaking to reporters at Daboase, Nana Piabo IV indicated that the traditional authority tried instituting communal laws to help deal with social vices in the area but have not been successful.

“We have many communal laws especially to guard against certain activities of children but we are not getting the corporation of parents.



“The parents are making things difficult thereby rendering the laws ineffective. For example, we have said that children below 18 years should not attend a funeral and we were expecting parents to help us enforce this but we are not seeing any commitment from them.”



According to the Tufuhene, what they have also realised is that there is a breakdown in parental control as a result of poverty.



“What we have seen is that there is a breakdown in parental control due to poverty. A good number of the parents are not able to fend for themselves let alone add their children. Therefore, they are not bothered if their children come home to sleep or not. The children are often left to fend for themselves and so they take up the challenge. In this state, they become vulnerable and are easily lured by these boys.”