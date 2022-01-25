Aboboyaa collides with trailer; two feared dead

File photo

Two persons are feared dead after an electric tricycle, popularly known as Aboboyaa, collided with a trailer Monday morning at Offinso Old Town on the Kumasi-Techiman highway.

Offinso Divisional Officer of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department Chief Inspector Awudi confirmed the incident to Akoma FM‘s Kwame Yeboah in an exclusive interview.



“Two are feared dead because their situation was critical as at the time they were rushed to the hospital but one person is injured critically.”

He further explained that the accident occurred at about 9:00am a few meters away from River Offin.



Chief Inspector Awudi further advised road users to be careful to reduce the avoidable road carnage.