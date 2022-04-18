1
‘Aboboyaa’ riders using motorway will be prosecuted - Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey 2 Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Greater Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has disclosed that the Ministry is currently collaborating with the National Road Safety Authority to enforce the restrictions on the use of tricycles otherwise known as ‘aboboyaa’ in the principal streets of Accra.

He said the restrictions on the movement of ‘aboboyaa’ on the motorway were still in force.

All those who violate this would be arrested and per the by-laws of operation clean your frontage, they would be fined and in some cases prosecuted.

Henry Quartey addressing a press conference on Thursday, April 13, 2022, revealed the Ministry had taken note of the popularity of ‘Pragya’ in the capital and has warned operators to wear the appropriate gear including helmets, refle3ctive jackets among others as they ride.

Motor riders, he stated, are not to carry more than two persons including the rider.

He said the police have been directed to arrest riders who violate these laws including those who cross the red light.

He asked the riders to be guided and respect all traffic regulations if they don’t want to be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
