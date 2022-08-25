Abort plans to deploy SHS graduates to community health centers - Edem Agbana to YEA

Edem Agbana

Youth activist and vociferous Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition NDC, Mr. Edem Agbana has called on the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to abort plans to recruit and deploy 5000 SHS graduates to various community centers in rural Ghana.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Mr. Agbana asserted that quality healthcare delivery is a delicate matter, and that many trained professionals are without employment.



He described the idea as a perilous attempt to risk the life of Ghanaians, especially the rural folks.

He mentioned how medical negligence has killed many people and the reason for which government should not take this huge avoidable risk.



He said “I don’t have an issue with giving SHS graduates a platform to learn and aspire to achieve whatever career they hope to build, But it is dangerous to put lives to such an expensive test. You have more than 20,000 nurses and nursing assistants waiting for government clearance to work, why bypass them for SHS graduates, it doesn’t make sense” he retorted.