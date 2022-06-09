0
Aborted fetus found at a refuse dump

Pregnant Woman The police have retrieved the remains of the fetus and buried them

Thu, 9 Jun 2022

Residents of Mempaesem-Nsuoakyi in the Assin Foso Municipality of the Central Region were thrown into a state of shock and dismay following the dumping of a fetus near the Pentecost church building.

The fetus suspected to be at the 7-month stage was found dead and swarmed by flies and has its umbilical cord attached and the placenta left unburied.

Residents speaking with Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose said the situation was shocking and unfortunate

He said the residents suspect the fetus was dumped late last night hence the reason no one saw the one who did.

The Police have since retrieved the remains and buried them.

