About 100,000 people to receive Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Accra

As usual, priority would be given to persons aged 60 years and above

Source: GNA

The administration of the Johnson and Johnson single shot COVID-19 vaccine has begun in about 85 vaccination centres in seven selected districts in Accra.

About 100,000 persons are expected to be inoculated from today August 16 to Friday, August 20.



All persons aged 18 years and above living in the Ablekuma Central Accra Metro, Adantan, Ga South, Kpone-Katamanso, Okaikoi North and Tema Metro who have not been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca or Sputnik V, COVID-19 vaccines are expected to receive the jab.



Dr Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Health Director, said priority would still be given to persons aged 60 years and above and those with underlining health conditions, however, pregnant women were exempted from the exercise.



She advised persons eligible to take breakfast before going to the vaccination centres with their Identity Cards.



Observe all the safety protocols as you go for your jab to ensure maximum protection for all against the virus, she said.

Residents of Ablekuma sub metro in the Accra Metro can receive their jabs at the Mamprobi Hospital, Mamprobi Police Station, Adwoa Boatemaa Clinic, Korle Bu Police Station, Chorkor Police Station, Korle Gonno Methodist, Chorkor Chemuenaa and Mobile Team.



Those in Ashiedu Ketete can receive their jabs at the: Ussher Polyclinic, PML Hospital, Makola Clinic, Judiciary Service Clinic, Ghana Post Clinic, GCB Clinic, Fire Service Clinic, Customs Point



At the Okaikoi North district, eligible persons can receive their jabs from Ankam Medical Centre, Prince of Peace Maternity Home, Fadama Mosque, Abeka Methodist Church, Opman Clinic, Aboatre Royal golden Age Clinic, Emmanuel Hospital, Education Directorate, Achimota Hospital, Midway Hospital, Lapaz Community Hospital Annex, Kissieman Market, and Achimota Terminal Clinic



Other vaccination centres in the Okaikoi North Districts are Lapaz Community Hospital, Main Lapaz Market, Nkordaasusua Pentecost Church, Al Ayar Hospital, Achimota Market, Alogboshie CHPS and the C.A.C CHPS.



Vaccination centres in the Ablekuma Central district are St. Martins Memorial Hospital, New Cross Medical Centre, Joy Clinic, Barnor Memorial Hospital, Living Stone, PPAG, Robert Medical Centre, Makwa Clinic, and Gakia, Prime care Medical Centre, Makya Medical Centre, Russia Pentecost, St. Luke Methodist, Abossey Okai Presby and Zongo Junction Presby.

For Tema Metro, people 18 years and above are entreated to take their jabs at the Tema General Hospital, Community One, Metro Health Directorate, MA Maternity & Children's Clinic, Manhean Polyclinic, Bankuman CHPS Compound and the Bethel Hospital



Those living in Ga South can take their jabs at Amanfro Polyclinic, GA South Municipal Assembly, Franbel Hospital, Bortianor Polyclinic, Aplaku Health Centre, All Faith Hospital, Accra West Medical Centre, West Hills Mall, Kokrobite Health Centre, Finney Hospital, and at the Tuba Community Clinic



In the Kpone Katamanso district, jabs can be received at the Kpone Polyclinic, Zenu Health Centre, Katamanso Health Centre, Apollonia Health Centre,1 MRS Michel Camp, New Crystal Hospital, Oyibi Health Centre, Valley View University Hospital, Gbetsile Clinic



Vaccination centres in the Adenta districts are Frafraha Health Centre, Gbentanaa Mobile Team, Amrahia Health Centre, Amanfrom Health Centre, Nii Botwe Health Centre, Ogbojo Polyclinic, Adjiringanor Health Centre and Sutsurunaa Mobile Team.



Ghana on August 7 took delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine procured under the Africa Union‘s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) bringing to 1,515,450 the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received in the country.

AVAT is a purchasing facility instituted by the African Union (AU) to boost the continent's access to COVID-19 vaccines on the global market.



The Johnson and Johnson is a single-shot vaccine, it is easier and cheaper to administer, the vaccine has a long shelf-life and favourable storage conditions, and the vaccine is partly manufactured on the African continent, with fill-finish activities taking place in South Africa.



Persons who receive the jab may experience headache, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, pain, irritation, redness, and swelling at the site of the injection which may last for a few hours after the vaccination.