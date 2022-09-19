About 300,000 people in Ghana have epilepsy - Prof. Patrick Adjei

File photo

An epileptologist at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Patrick Adjei, has revealed that about 300,000 people in the country are epileptic.

According to him, many people do not know they have epilepsy due to improper diagnosis in the country.



He further stated that, aside from convulsive epilepsy, there are other forms of epilepsy which were non-convulsive, including staring, repetitive blinking, chewing, swallowing, and automatism, Graphiconline.com reports.



He said that non-convulsive epilepsy "represented a considerable burden in prevalence which, if not treated, interfered significantly with a person's functioning."



He noted that there "were two principal deficits in the knowledge of the burden of the disease in the country — seizures, because they were easy to detect, and no data on the prevalence of the disease in the urban environment," Graphic reported.



Pro. Adjei, who is also a team member of the country's Epilepsy Pathway Innovation in Africa (EPInA), made this known at an intersectoral global action plan on epilepsy, neurological disorders and strengthening the public health approach to epilepsy in the country organised by WHO.

Meanwhile, WHO Representative in Ghana, Dr Francis Kasolo, has said that efforts are being put in place to reduce the gap in epilepsy treatment in the country.



According to him, over 2,700 people have been provided with care and treatment since the 'Fight against epilepsy' initiative was rolled out in the country between 2012 and 2016.



He added that the WHO had expanded its work on epilepsy treatment and care with the introduction of a flagship programme, the Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP), aimed at training non-specialist health workers to diagnose and manage mental, neurological and substance use conditions.



Epilepsy



A disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.

Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or an acquired brain injury, such as a trauma or stroke.



During a seizure, a person experiences abnormal behaviour, symptoms and sensations, sometimes including loss of consciousness. There are few symptoms between seizures.



Epilepsy is usually treated by medication and, in some cases, by surgery, devices or dietary changes.



