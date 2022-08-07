0
About 7 months old twins aborted at Abura Dunkwa, bodies decomposed

Abort Site where babies were found

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Twin babies thought to be about 7 months old have been found aborted near the Abura Dunkwa Senior High School in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that a resident on her way from Abura Edumfa, a suburb of Abura Dunkwa is reported to have smelt an overwhelming stench and decided to trace where it was coming from only to find the twin babies aborted onto a cement paper and their bodies almost decomposed.

The dastardly act has thrown the community into a state of shock as they’re wondering which heartless mother dumped her babies.

The matter has been reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police Station and an investigation has commenced.

As of the time of writing this story, no arrest had been made.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
