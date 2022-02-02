About three million vaccinated for Coronavirus in December 2021 - GHS

The month of December 2021 was declared vaccination month

Ghana vaccinating its citizens

GHS to introduce vaccination days



More and more Ghanaians are getting vaccinated against novel Coronavirus



The Ghana Health Service has said that for December 2021 alone, about three million people were vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



This was part of the GHS declaration of December 2021 as a vaccination month, making it the month with the highest figure of administered vaccines so far in Ghana since the mass vaccination drive started, reports asaaseradio.com.



Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, Programmes Manager, Expanded Programme on Immunisation of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said this was part of the government’s target of achieving herd immunity.

He added that a five-day national campaign as part of efforts to increase the uptake of the vaccines in the country has also been launched by the Ministry of Health.



“If you look at our rate of delivery, It was less than a million a month, but in December, we did almost three million; it was only short by two hundred, we don’t do this, and that was quite good within the context of COVID -19 delivery, I think that it was not bad at all.



“Even though we didn’t put in a lot of effort like for a typical vaccination month, I will say that it was good; normally, when you declare a month or week as vaccination week or month, we do a lot more of the social mobilisation, communication and making of noise,” he said.



He further added that on the back of this, a plan had been instituted to ensure that there is such a thing as national vaccination days to push the agenda even more.



“That is what has even motivated high-level management to institute the now what we call national COVID -19 vaccination days, so that we put a lot more effort, learning lessons from the vaccination month,” he added.