Abraham Norman Nortey elected as NAPHS-GIMPA president

Abraham Norman Nortey, the new NAPHS president

Source: Abraham Norman Nortey, Contributor

The National Association of Public Health Students (NAPHS), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Chapter, on November 26, successfully elected executives into office after a senate voting and approval.

The GIMPA NAPHS elected executives by their mandate are to champion the welfare of all undergraduate and postgraduate public health students.



Abraham Norman Nortey, the new NAPHS president, acknowledging the hope students have reposed in him and his team, assured of creating an enabling learning environment for public health students in the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration through partnership and advocacy.



The list of executives are below:



1. President, Mr. Abraham Norman Nortey



2. Vice President, Mr. Isaac Tegbey

3. Secretary, Mr. Listowel Nyeme-Tei



4. Deputy Secretary, Dr. Abigail Adu



5. Financial Controller, Mr. Frederick Kwaku Ofori



6. Program and Projects Coordinator, Mr. Theophilus Kusi-Nuamah



7. Gender Commissioner, Ms. Zainab Osman Abubakar

8. Organizer, Mr. Peter Mensah



9. Public Relation Officer, Mr. Ayuba Atosaana Abubakar



10. Speaker, Mr. Moses Teye



11. Chief Justice, Freda Duker



NAPHS believes in partnership with national development through health promotion, education, prevention, and research.

The vision of the association is to collaborate with the Institute, to produce knowledgeable public health researchers and leaders in the near future.



The objectives of the new administration according to the president are to;



I. Harmonize and ensure fluidity of programs and activities of the association in the University or Institution and beyond



II. Seek the general welfare of members and to the advice in such matters concerning members’ welfare



III. Organize symposia, lectures, voluntary work, seminars, health talks, community

sensitization, and social activities in the interest of students and the Institution at large



IV. NAPHS-GIMPA is to provide a forum for members to discuss issues of mutual interest and health benefit



VI. Research into health issues and outbreaks



VI. Undertake any activity conducive and congenial to the growth and development of the Association and the Institution at large



