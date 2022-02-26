Abronye, Adorye, Owusu Bempah among best NPP communicators – Ken Agyapong

Left - Right: Adorye, Owusu Bempah and Abronye DC at a Fixing The Country press conference

Kennedy Agyapong clashes with Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Agyapong wants Buaben Asamoa sacked



Assin Central MP lists some of party’s best communicators<>



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, wants the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa fired immediately.



Agyapong this week had a public spat with Buaben Asamoa over the former’s pronouncements on party and government issues including but not limited to the absenteeism of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Speaking on Oman FM’s morning show programme on Monday, February 21, Agyapong accused Buaben Asamoa of overseeing a collapsed communication structure within the NPP.

He pointed at the successes of Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director, to buttress his view that those were the days the party had a robust and functional structure in place.



“Yaw Buaben Asamoa should be fired immediately, our (NPP) communications have broken down, at least Nana Akomea has executed that role for me to see before.”



He presented what he would do if he were in the role and in the process mentioned a number of people he believed will serve the party’s best interest in advancing government policy and programmes of action.



“Even if I were the Communications Director, I will run it like a business. I will hold weekly meetings with the likes of Hopeson Adorye, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, Adomako Baafi, Owusu Bempah and co.



“Go to each ministry and collate developments and brief the communicators to also spread the word. It should not be limited to Ministry of Information because that avenue is seen as a government propagandist outlet,” he added.

With the exception of Adomako Baafi, the other trio Agyapong mentioned were leaders of a pressure group 'Fixing The Country' Movement, a group set up to combat the advocacy of #FixTheCountry Movement.



Adorye quit after a fallout with Owusu Bempah, reportedly over use of funds, and has now formed his own group.



They are also guests on different programmes in the Ken City establishment - especially on Oman FM and Net2 TV.