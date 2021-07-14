Abronye DC chases Lordina Mahama to refund allowance

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC says he will force former first lady, Lordina Mahama to refund all allowances she received from the state.

He has vowed to legally battle the former first family to repay the state after the NDC openly criticized allowances given to the incumbent first and second ladies.



“Whatever has been given to any former first lady must be declared by the Supreme Court as null and void,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

His comment comes on the back on a decision by the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo to refund the GHC900,000 that was paid her.



