Abronye DC faces court over ‘untrue’ coup allegations against Mahama

Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC has been detained by the Police and will face court on Wednesday over his allegation against former President John Mahama.

Abronye has claimed former President John Mahama is planning a coup with the arrested FIXTHECOUNTRY Convener.



A Police statement after he was invited for questioning over the allegation Tuesday said the claims have not been substantiated.

The lead campaigner of pressure group FIXTHECOUNTRY movement Barker-Vormawo is facing charges of treason felony for saying he will stage a coup if the controversial E-levy is passed by Akufo-Addo government.



He was arrested at the Kotoka international Airport in Accra when he arrived in the country from the UK Friday night.