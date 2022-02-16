Abronye DC granted GH¢100,000 bail

Abronye DC is the Bono Chairman of the NPP

The Bono Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

The outspoken NPP chairman was at the Accra Circuit Court A on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after he was detained by the police and charged with the publication of false news.



The case has since been adjourned to March 9, 2022.



At the court were a number of NPP executives including the party Chairman, Freddie Blay, Hopeson Adorye, among others.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that the Ghana Police Service had invited Kwame Baffoe, famously known as Abronye DC, to help it in investigations into claims by the latter that former president, John Dramani Mahama, is planning to stage a coup in the country.

Abronye DC had alleged in an interview on Hot 93.9FM’s political talk show, “Dwene Ho Bio,” and sighted by GhanaWeb that John Mahama has met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.



According to the NPP stalwart, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.



Abronye DC was responding to issues leading to the arrest of a convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of leading a coup should the controversial E-Levy be passed.



What Abronye said about John Mahama that caused his police invitation