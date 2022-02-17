Abronye goofed, I only opposed his detention – Adorye clarifies ‘anger’ with IGP

Abronye speaks after his release on bail as Adorye looks on

Abronye DC arrested over coup allegations against John Mahama

Court grants him bail to tune of GHC100,000 with two sureties



Abronye hit with two charges



A failed Parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, has beat a full retreat over comments he made on radio about Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Adorye had in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on February 15, intimated that the arrest of the NPP’s Bono Regional chairman, Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a. Abronye DC, was on the express orders of the IGP who was the complainant in a case involving Abronye.



Barely 12-hours after his earlier outburst at the Police chief and reasons for Abronye’s detention, he told Accra-based Okay FM that his earlier utterance was not to challenge the operational work of the IGP.



“I am not saying I disagree with the police on the arrest of Abronye. He (Abronye) goofed with the coup allegation on former President Mahama.

“It was not a continuous allegation, he just said it once....my issue is, why detain him for so long if he has been processed for court? Is this an issue of equalization?” he quizzed.



Adorye’s earlier outburst in Citi FM interview



Some of his comments protesting the detention of the NPP chairman who had honoured a police invitation to respond to allegations of a coup plot involving a former President.



“IGP is not picking his call, in this case, IGP is the complainant and he has instructed that he (Abronye) should be detained and charged to court. He (Abronye) said the thought of Oliver is the thought of Mahama, is he (Oliver) not working for Mahama? They have a vision (and) he is working for him.”



H was referencing the treason felony case against #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who was arrested last week for threatening a coup.



It was related to that issue, that Abronye was reacting when he alleged that through Oliver, former President John Dramani Mahama was conniving with Al-Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.

“IGP has given an express instruction that they should not bail him. You invited someone and he comes earlier and you detain him? He should be given bail, someone declined invitation…he came three hours ahead of the time he was given,” Adorye added.



Abronye DC arrested over false coup allegation



A police statement of February 15, stated that preliminary investigations into Abronye’s allegation showed that it was: “untrue and likely to occasion the breach of the peace.”



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace. A court has granted him bail to the tune of GHC100,000 with two sureties.