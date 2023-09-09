Abronye is now behaving like Yvonne Nelson – NPP man

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yando has likened the recent behaviour of the party’s Chairman for Bono Region to that of actress, Yvonne Nelson in the aftermath of the release of her book dubbed “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

Ahead of the party’s August 26, 2023, super delegates vote, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye issued a release in which he announced his decision to abstain from voting.



According to Abronye his decision was rooted in concerns he raised about some indiscipline and disruptive behaviour exhibited by certain coordinators affiliated with presidential aspirants.



But reacting to Abronye’s statement on Wontumi Radio, Paul Yandoh accused the regional chairman of being overly sensitive just as Yvonne Nelson acted to Sarkodie’s reaction to her book in which she named the rapper for impregnating and neglecting her in the past.



“Chairman Baffoe Abronye is doing same as Yvonne Nelson,” Yandoh stated while suggesting that Abronye should be left to continue threading that path if he believes that is the healing process for him.





GA/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb