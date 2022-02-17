Abronye’s arrest baseless – NDC communications officer

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC

A member of the National Democratic Congress Communication Team, Brogya Gyamfi, has alleged that Abronye DC’s arrest is meant to cover up the IGP’s tracks.

He noted that the arrest of Abronye DC is baseless however, only the police know why they arrested him.



According to him the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is doing what he termed as a ‘debit and credit’ system to disabuse the minds of Ghanaians that his intentions and actions are not bad.



However, he believes the path the IGP has taken is not right following the recent arrests and prosecutions of journalists and social activists over comments made in the media.



He noted that though he is not a member of the NPP, he doesn’t understand the reason behind Abronye’s arrest.

Speaking on the Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ Morning Show, Brogya Gyamfi said that the #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Baker-Vormawor who was arrested for plotting a coup is a harmless man and cannot do anything, should a knife be kept in his hand.



Mr. Gyamfi did not understand why Abronye, who could have been a witness to the police over recent coup plot by #Fixthecountry convener, Oliver Baker-Vormawor since they need evidence against Mr. Baker-Vormawor.



Mr. Baffoe had stated that he has information regarding John Mahama teaming up with terrorist group , Al Qaeda, to topple the government and the constitution, information Mr. Brogya Gyamfi believes could be useful to the police rather than the arrest.



He again argued that Abronye has said worst things but he has never been arrested for such wild unsubstantiated allegations.