Abronye’s coup comment proves some NPP communicators are ‘almost mad’ – A Plus

In December 2021, Kwame A Plus stated on Metro TV’s ‘One on One’ talk programme, that some New Patriotic Party, NPP, communicators were “one sentence away from Asylum Down,” i.e., the psychiatric hospital.



Two months on, he is claiming vindication after the specific official he mentioned to reference the psychiatric set of communicators got himself entangled with the law.



That official is Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, the NPP’s Bono Regional chairman. He recently alleged on Accra-based Hot FM that former President John Dramani Mahama was conniving with Al-Qaeda to stage a coup.

That comment earned him a Police invitation, interrogation and subsequent detention. He is due before the court on February 16, 2022, on charges of publication of false news and engaging in conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



Reacting to Abronye’s entanglement, A Plus posted on Facebook: “Listen to what Abronye said about John Mahama.



“This is what I mean by "some NPP communicators are always one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital." Ghana Police Service all eyes are on you today.”



The post was accompanied by a video of the exact comments that Abronye made on Hot FM.



What A Plus said in December 2021

A Plus, a musician turned political activist, mentioned names like Nana Akomea, Sammy Awuku, Rita Asobayire as some few NPP communicators that speak with wisdom but others like Abronye DC and the likes are just a sentence away from being admitted at the psychiatric hospital for mental issues.



“99% of Akufo-Addo’s communicators are always one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital. They don’t talk sense; 99%. It’s a few people. I don’t know why the Nana Akomeas are not coming, I don’t know why the Sammy Awukus are not on the radio communicating for the party. I don’t why people like Rita Asobayire, others are not communicating,” A Plus said.



“Those people that are left now, the Abronyes, [others]; I say they are always one sentence away from Asylum Down,” he stressed.



