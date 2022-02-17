Abronye’s detention was not for equalization – Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay has dismissed claims that the arrest and detention of the NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) was to equalize for the arrest and detention of some pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) personalities and other critics of the government for alleged false comments they made just as Abronye.

Mr Freddie Blay was in court on Wednesday, February when Abronye’s case was called.



Abronye has been ben granted ¢100,000 bail with two sureties. He was charged for the publication of false news and offensive conduct.



The Police said in a statement that preliminary investigation established that his claims against Former President John Dramani Mahama that he was plotting a coup, were untrue.



He was invited to the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday February 15 following the comments he made against Mr Mahama and detained.

“The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup,” the Police said in a statement on Tuesday February 15.



Commenting on this development, Mr Freddie Blay who is the owner and bankroller of the Daily Guide Newspaper said “I am associated with the media, I will prefer that people don’t make very scandalous, criminal statements, associating people with crimes that they have not committed. I think we must all discourage that as a society.



“The Police are on top of it, they will swing the pendulum in the middle to ensure that it is only concrete cases and objective matters that they can handle, we will be happy for it.”



Asked whether he sees the detention of Abronye as equalization after some pro-opposition personalities including the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson who was also arrested and detained for alleged false claims, Mr Blay said ” I don’t want to to go into that, I don’t think it is equalization that this being dealt with by the Police. So what I am saying is that we are before the court , we are going through the process.”