Abronye’s fate to be determined as Bono Region NPP goes to polls

NPP holds regional executives elections

Outspoken Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC will have his fate in his quest to retain his position determined on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



The Bono Region NPP is holding its delegates congress at Sunyani to elect regional executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



Up for re-election is Abronye who is seeking to retain his position as regional chairman.

He is being contested by Konlaabig Rasheed, the current Regional Organiser of the party for the chairmanship position.



Results for the keenly contested chairmanship position and other portfolios are expected to be announced later in the evening when votes will be collated.



The Bono Region remains the only outstanding region to hold its elections as other regional branches of the party have already concluded their elections.



However, the election for the Central Region remains on hold as it was hit with a last-minute court injunction. The exercise, is thus, indefinitely suspended.



The NPP regional executives delegates conference commenced on Friday, May 28, 2022, with the Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North regions holding their elections.

Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western regions had theirs held on Saturday.







The NPP has set out to retain power by winning the 2024 general elections. The party is expected to elect its national executives in the next few weeks after which it will go ahead to elect parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



