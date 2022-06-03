24
Menu
News

‘Absentee’ Adwoa Safo moved from Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament to Poverty Reduction

Sarah Adwoa Safo12121212 Sarah Adwoa Safo is MP for Dome Kwabenya

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo has been shifted from the Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP has now been made a Member of Parliament’s Poverty Reduction Committee.

According to the Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh his side had made some changes to the composition of the membership of the various Committees of the House.

He explained further that the re-composition was necessitated “by the fact that some Chairpersons and members have been appointed as Ministers of State, Regional Ministers, as well as Deputy Regional Ministers.”

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Majority Chief Whip, said “the Honourable George Kwame Aboagye has now been replaced with the Honourable Adwoa Safo under the Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee. The second is on Local Government, the honourable Musa Abdul-Aziz Ayaba is now replaced with the Honourable Bright Wireko-Brobby.”

“On the Committee of Environment, Science, and Technology, the Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo is replaced with the Honourable George Aboagye in accordance with orders 151, 152, and 193 of the Standing Orders of the House.”

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Ato Ahwoi opens up on US visa denial
Related Articles: