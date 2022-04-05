'Absentee' Adwoa Safo to be referred to Privileges Committee – Majority Leader hints

Adwoa Safo and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Adwoa Safo has been absent from parliament

Her absence affected govt business



Majority Leader says she will be dragged before the Privileges Committee



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, has stated that the conduct of his colleague Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, may be referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee either before the House adjourns or after the House resumes from break.



Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express show, the Suame MP said, Speaker Alban Bagbin had intended to refer her to the Privileges Committee last week Tuesday, March 29, but due to prevailing circumstances, thus, the passage of the E-Levy, he had to reschedule.



“My information was that even last Tuesday, the Speaker was going to make a pronouncement on it in the House but I think the circumstances prevented him from so doing. I want to believe that perhaps before the House adjourns tomorrow or maybe next week when the House sits, the Speaker may make the announcement by referring her conduct to the Privileges Committee before we adjourn. That’s the information that the Speaker gave to me,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained.

He noted that even though the Dome-Kwabenya MP, in her quest to extend her leave of absence recently wrote to the Speaker formally, her request was not granted.



“Well, she requested from the Speaker to be given four more weeks to be absent. The four weeks I guess, is ending on Friday. It wasn’t granted. The Speaker told me that he had not granted that because you need to be here to make the request, but this was submitted from outside, and even the first one, the first one that’s where she didn’t make a request from the Speaker. So the Speaker said he wasn’t going to accommodate that,” the leader of government business said.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressed that all attempts to get Adwoa Safo back into the House have proven futile.



“It’s been a long drawn matter, we’ve been having conversations and I think there’s something that is happening and I don’t want to go into it. Unfortunate as the situation is, but certainly a decision will have to be taken one way or the other.

“Well, really when we say that push, in this case, has come to shove and when push comes to shove some decision, some determination has to be made. And so I agree with the Speaker if that determination has to be made, it has to be made,” he said.



He admitted that the absence of Adwoa Safo poses a hazard to the enterprise of the Majority Caucus in Parliament, especially concerning the passage of the E-Levy bill recently.



He said, if she had been in the House, the whole process would have been a walk in the park for the Majority Caucus.



“We have been limping I must admit. If she were here this hurdle would have been cleared long ago. We’ve been having conversations about her coming back and she’ll promise and renege on many occasions, but I think all is not right. How to go forward with it is the bigger burden,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated.



Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has been absent from the House for an extended period without permission from the Speaker.

Many political analysts have said it is likely because of having fallen out within the ruling party that she has opted to be absent for so long.



