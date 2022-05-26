Absenteeism: Privileges committee reschedules hearing of Adwoa Safo

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has rescheduled the hearing of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The absentee MP is scheduled to appear before the committee tomorrow Friday to justify reasons for the breach of the 15-day sitting rule in Parliament.



But the Chairman of the Committee Joseph Osei Owusu appealed to the committee at a meeting to postpone the hearing of the Gender Minister to a later date.



He explained to the committee that he won’t be available tomorrow because he is expected to cast his vote during the elections of the Ashanti regional NPP scheduled for Friday, May 27.

Meanwhile, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey is expected to appear before the committee today, Thursday, May 26.



Watch an episode of The Lowdown below:



