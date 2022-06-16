Absenteeism in Parliament: Zoom link sent to Adwoa Safo – Privileges Committee

MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has sent a Zoom link to the embattled MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to question her over her absence from parliament for more than 15 days after several attempts to get her to return from the United States of America had proved futile.

According to the Privileges Committee, this is in addition to the publication of the invitation for the embattled MP to appear before the Committee.



Ranking Member of the Committee, George Kweku Ritchett- Hagan made this disclosure after the Committee's sitting in Parliament on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



He explained that the link had been sent to the MP, who is also the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, but she has not responded to the link.



He was hopeful that the MP would respond to the link to enable the Committee to question her on July 6, 2022.



The Committee is probing the protracted absenteeism of Ms. Safo as well as two other MPs of the majority caucus, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey.

In a recent interview, Adwoa Safo said she was not aware she had been invited or served a notice of appearance by parliament in connection with her previously scheduled appearance before the Privileges Committee on Friday, May 27 2022.



"I am not aware such a thing has been given to me", she told Accra-based Joy News on Thursday, adding: "I am just hearing it from you."



"As we speak, I don't know that I have been invited," she stressed.



"I have to be served," she added.



The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection said she would only return home from the United States when her sick son was declared fit and healthy.