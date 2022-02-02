‘Abstain from sex until we’ve rebuilt Apiate - Victims told

Rebuilding efforts are underway days after the deadly explosion incident

The Municipal Health Director and Committee member in Apiate, Mr. Joseph Kwame Sampson, has admonished victims of the explosion who have called private tents so they could get intimate with their partners to abstain from sex for now considering the current situation the community was in.

Some victims of the Apiate explosion are requesting private tents from the committee responsible for their wellbeing.



Some women from the camp disclosed that one of their major concerns is not being able to get sexually intimate with their partners since the tragedy.



Reacting to the request on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Sampson said the plea from the women has come to their attention.



He said although it was important for women to be intimate with their partners, the situation today, cannot make it possible.



He stated that the major concern was the rebuilding of the community and the government was committed to doing that.

He asked them to manage what they have at the moment as the government continue to rebuild the community.



”Our attention has been drawn to the issue, and we understand the women. But we will appeal to them to abstain from sex at the moment. We are working to rebuild the community. So we want to appeal to them to manage what they have for now,” he added.



Meanwhile, plans are underway to vaccinate the victims of the explosion.



The Health Director encouraged persons who were yet to get vaccinated to take advantage of the exercise and vaccinate.