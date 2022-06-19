3
Menu
News

Abu Jinapor commissions astroturf at Damongo

Abu Jinapor Astroturf Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor during the commissioning

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor has commissioned a newly constructed astroturf at Damongo in the Savanna Region.

The lawmaker in his address expressed commitment to working with all stakeholders, be it sport or non-sport in identifying, nurturing, promoting and integrating young talents in the constituency.

The mini stadium constructed has a normal football pitch, stands, floodlights and a changing room.

“I am happy to have seen a lot of people here, particularly youth. But I believe using the game of football as a social cohesion tool to fight crime is great and will help my constituents,” Samuel Abu Jinapor said.

The MP indicated that the astroturf has come to serve the community irrespective of party colours, and also to nurture football talents in the constituency.

“One thing I like in football is that there is so much discipline in it, and I believe this astroturf pitch will bring discipline among the teeming youth of Damongo."

He said the aim was to produce the next batch of national talents, reduce social vices and build "societal cohesion."

Samuel Abu Jinapor also highlighted the extent of sports infrastrure development the Akufo-Addo government has done at the national and regional levels in the past five years.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo
Chairman Wontumi secures Order of Substituted Service against Afia Schwarzenegger
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces