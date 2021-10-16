Abu Jinapor heads Ghana Boundary Commission as Akufo-Addo demands action on boundary demarcation

President Akufo-Addo with members of the commission

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for an ‘immediate and ‘proper’ demarcation of Ghana’s land and maritime boundaries.

Delivering a speech at the inauguration of the reconstituted Ghana Boundary Commission, President Akufo-Addo said the current state of Ghana’s boundary demarcations exposes the country to economic and security dangers.



President Akufo-Addo is concerned that the markings of the country’s land boundaries poses a great challenge to the country and provide grounds for conflict between the country and its neighbors.



He has therefore directed the Commission chaired by the industrious and resourceful Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to as matter of urgency ensure proper marking of the country’s boundaries.



“A careful analysis of our borders show numerous recorded cases of destruction of the boundary markings of demarcated land and maritime borders. This situation exposes us to security, economic and other developmental implications including setting the tone for potential conflict with neighboring countries.



“It is therefore of urgent need to find more sustainable and vigorous means of managing our land and maritime boundaries as well air space.”



President Akufo-Addo laid particular emphasis on “demarcation, documentation and protection of our borders as well strict adherence to the statutory international laws to safeguard the sovereignty and interest of our country”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo enumerated measures being implemented by his government to secure Ghana’s territorial sovereignty.



“Since it’s establishment in July, the commission has facilitated boundary negotiations in Togo which had been pending since 2017. This has led to rebirth of its Togolese equivalent and led to a roadmap for the amicable resolution to the negotiation before the end off this year.



“There is also ongoing efforts to settle the issue with Burkina Faso in the Kassena-Nakana West district and Bawku District both in the Upper East Region.”



President Akufo-Addo said that the presence of rich mineral resources along the country’s borders “makes it imperative that we conclude these matters once and for all and forestall any potential needless conflict.”



On his part, the Chairman of the Committee, hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor said that the relevant and integral role the committee plays in fostering peace and security between the country and its neighbors is not lost out on the members of the commission.



He said the commmission will collaborate with relevant stakeholders and adopt internationally-recognized best practices to safeguard the Ghana’s territorial integrity.

“The work of the Boundaries Commission is consequential to the peace and security of our nation as it borders on the territorial integrity of our country. We are aware of the devastating impact of unresolved border disputes on states and their people. The Bakasi Peninsular conflict, the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine and the crisis between Sudan and South Sudan over oil rich boundaries are just a few of the examples.



“We don’t therefore take this responsibility lightly. The implications of our actions or inactions on the security of the nation are grace and we’ll do our best to ensure that we safeguard through peaceful international means the territorial integrity of Ghana.”



The reconstituted Ghana Boundary Commission board has Samuel Abu Jinpor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, as it’s Chairman.



The rest of the remaining 14 member board are Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney – General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Nitiwul, MP, Minister for Defence, Lawrence Asangongo Apaalse, representative of the Minister of Energy, Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson, representative of Ministry of Transport and Samuel Seth Passah, representative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.