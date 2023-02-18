Abu Jinapor meets the King of England over climate action goals

Samuel Abu Jinapor and King Charles III

Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has today, met the English Monarch, King Charles III, over the ‘delivery and financing of biodiversity and the shift towards a nature and climate positive economy’, Purefmonline.Com reports.

Abu Jinapor who is in the United Kingdom (UK) at the invitation of the UK’s Government joined the British Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt. Hon. Therese Coffey, MP, Ministers from other Forest countries, and Chief Executives of the private sector, at the Lancaster House, London, United Kingdom, for the ‘Nature Action – Private Sector Mobilization’ event, hosted and chaired by the King.



The purpose of the event was to catalyse and demonstrate delivery of the ‘Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’ (GBF), which is a landmark agreement adopted at the 15th Session of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity, held in Montreal, Canada.



The deliberations outlined how Governments, indIgenous Leaders, Private Sector and Civil Societies will support the delivery of the GBF, the 10-Point Plan for financing biodiversity and the shift towards a nature and climate-positive economy.



It was a momentous colloquium which ended with a working reception, hosted by the King of the United Kingdom, His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace Samuel Abu Jinapor noted at the event that Ghana is committed to halting climate change, reiterating the President’s commitment to the gathering.

“Forest and nature-based solutions have proven to be one of the potent and verifiable solutions to climate change.



Ghana, as a respected member of the International Community, under the distinguished leadership of President Akufo-Addo, will continue to work with all stakeholders, domestic and international, to halt climate change and deliver 1.5 degrees for peoples and planet.” The Lands and Natural Resources Minister stated.



Here are some photos of Samuel Abu Jinapor’s interaction with the King of England.