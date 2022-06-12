Abu Jinapor's wife plants 2000 tress at Busunu as contribution to fighting climate change

Mrs Naada Jinapo (in white)

Mrs Naada Jinapor, founder of the Naada Jinapor Foundation and wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency Samuel Abu Jinapor, has planted some 2000 in Busunu in the Savannah Region to commemorate Green Ghana day celebration.

Mrs Jinapor in an interview said her foundation’s contribution to fighting climate change has decided to plant the 2000 tree seedlings in the Busunu community where a 6-acre land has been allocated to them to mark the Green Ghana Day 2022.



She said measures have been put in place to ensure effective nurturing of the seedlings planted with the hope of the field seeing young trees by the third edition of the Green Ghana Project.



Mrs Naada Jinapor added that the Green Ghana initiative is set aside by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as part of the ministry’s effort to revegetate Ghana and to help stop deforestation and restore Ghana’s depleted forest.



The Paramount chief of the Busunu traditional area, Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu (II) who spoke through one of the sub-chiefs in the area Bonyantowura Korja



commended the Naada foundation for the good initiative to plant trees in his traditional area.



He said that important trees in the Savannah region have been destroyed through commercial charcoal burning and illegal logging activities and that the replacement of the lost trees will take a longer period of time hence the need to adopt tree planting on monthly basis in the region.

At Damongo the Savannah Regional capital, the Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Jibril Muhazu who led the tree planting exercise in the region said he was very impressed with the participation of many people in this years Green Ghana tree planting exercise across the region.



He commended the security agencies, the forestry commission, Game and Wildlife Division, Schools and other bodies who took part in the exercise and assured everybody that he was very optimistic of a 90% survival rate of the planted trees.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Gonja alao said he was also very happy that many people in the municipality have embraced tree planting and will make sure the planted trees are properly taken care of.



Ghana marked the 2022 Green Ghana Day with a target to plant some 20 million trees across the country.



The Green Ghana Day was introduced by the lands and natural resources ministry as part of a national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.



The agenda of Green Ghana is also targeted at creating enhanced national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of the degraded landscape in the country and further inculcate in the youth the value of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits in the country.