Abu Jinapor’s wife to fix breasts of Damongo women

Naada Jinapor

The wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Naada Jinapor, through her charity organization known as Naada Jinapor Foundation, is set to hold free breast cancer screening exercises for women in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

This forms part of efforts to reach out to women and help create awareness on breast cancer among women in the Damongo Constituency and Ghana.



The exercise is slated for Friday, October 22 and will take place at the forecourt of the office of the MP for the Damongo Constituency in Damongo town.



The one-day event will commence from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm women in the Municipality are expected to benefit from the breast cancer screening exercise.

Chief Executive Officer for the Naada Jinapor Foundation, Mrs Naada Jinapor, entreated all and sundry to patronize the exercise as she takes steps to protect women in the Municipality from breast cancer and its related diseases.



The month of October has over the years been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the breast cancer awareness month globally.



Celebrated all over the world, breast cancer awareness month is marked to increase attention and support the awareness, early detection and treatment of the disease.