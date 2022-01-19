Abu Jinapor snatched Damongo seat with COVID-19 funds - Sofo Azorka

First National Vice Chairman of the NDC Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka

First National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka has accused the Damongo Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor of using the COVID-19 funds to win the seat.

Chief Azorka made the comment on 18th January, 2021 in Damongo during a working visit to the region and added that the party is preparing to win the seat back.



He branded the Damongo seat as a COVID-19 seat which was bought through the busing of people of people into the constituency which will fall back to the NDC party in the 2024 elections.



The First National Vice Chairman of NDC indicated again that upon the use of the COVID-19 money, the difference was not much with John Mahama still beating Nana Addo in the Damongo Constituency.



He urged the people of the Damongo Constituency and all the seven Constituencies in the region to remain united and work very hard towards capturing power in 2024.

Sofo Azorka also asked for prayers for former President John Dramani Mahama to be able to win power again in 2024



He however said the party for now will not tell anybody the plans for Hon Jinapor to copy them.



On the security of the speaker of Parliament, Chief Azorka said the Mr Alban Bagbin is an experienced man in politics who knows very much about his personal security and capable of protecting himself and protecting even his personal body guard when there is danger.



He said the NPP can not frighten the speaker since he is a veteran politician.